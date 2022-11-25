United Kingdom, killed the pedophile who abused his children and served seven years in prison. In an interview the boys thanked their mother

It was 2014, when Sarah Sands he stabbed for eight times killing him Michael Pleasted, the man who had sexually abused her children. The victim was 77 years old, the case shook the UK and the murder cost the woman seven and a half years in prison.

At the time of the facts Michael Pleasted had already been convicted of pedophiliabut had changed its name to Robin Moult to hide his past and crimes committed against minors. But when Sarah Sands learned from the story of his children of the abuse suffered by the manshe decided to take justice into her own hands.

The choice of Sarah’s children to come out of anonymity and thank their mother

There woman, after serving four years in prison she was released in 2018. I sons while she was in confinement they were entrusted to the grandmother and they wanted to publicly thank through the BBC the mom: “It has allowed us to live safer”. Not only that, today the boys have rebuilt their relationship with their mother, one of them Alfiewho was 11 at the time of the abuse, said: “It didn’t slow down the nightmares. But she gave us a sense of safety because you didn’t have to walk down the street thinking it would come around the corner.”

Sarah Sands’ Child Abuse Story

