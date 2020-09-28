London suspended the VTC platform’s license last November due to several flaws that could compromise passenger safety.

Uber will be able to continue driving in London. The chauffeur-driven car reservation company can continue to operate in the British capital, a Westminster court judge ruled on Monday (September 28). London suspended the VTC platform’s license last November because of several flaws that could compromise passenger safety, but the latter appealed.

Justice ruled that Uber was now fit to practice in British capital, “despite faults in the past”. In November 2019, she had judged that its computer system did not make it possible to prevent thousands of unlicensed drivers from taking charge of passengers fraudulently. Since then, Uber had assured to have “work hard” to respond to its concerns and has in particular set up a real-time verification of the identity of its drivers in the country.

This is not the first legal battle between Uber and London. Already in September 2017, the British capital had deprived the American giant of its license for security reasons, but Uber had continued to practice in the British capital before a victory in June 2018 before a court of appeal which had granted it a fifteen month permit. The London Transport Authority (TfL) then renewed the license in September 2019 but for only two months before withdrawing it in November. The company has 45,000 drivers and more than 3.5 million customers in the UK capital.