The lifeless bodies of two boys from Messina, Nino Calabrò and Francesca Di Dio were found on Wednesday 21 December around 2 pm in a house in Thornaby-on-Tees, a town in the county of North Yorkshire in England. For the death of the two twenty-year-old boyfriends, a 21-year-old young man is in custody on charges of murder.

The alarm was raised by the families, who hadn’t had any news for two days, because neither of them was answering the phone. Police have launched a homicide investigation and detained a 21-year-old boy, who is currently being questioned by officers. Nino Calabrò and Francesca Di Dio were both Sicilians. He from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, she from Montagnareale, both in the province of Messina. The bodies were found at 2pm on Wednesday 21 December.

According to what is learned, the death of the two Sicilians, he originally from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, she from Montagnareale, would have occurred between 10 and 11 on Wednesday 21 December.

Last December 7, in their last post on Facebook, Francesca Di Dio and Nino Calabrò, the two Sicilian boyfriends killed in Thornaby-on-Tees, in England, winked towards the camera lens.

The boy had moved to the United Kingdom where he worked in a restaurant, while the young woman – who lived in Montagnareale, in the province of Messina – had gone to visit him, as she often did. They had been engaged for more than three years, since September 27, 2019, and in the last “boomerang” – a short video that repeats itself in a loop -, shot in The Thomas Sheraton pub, she Di Dio she wrote that she was in love with her. Accompanying the post four hearts.