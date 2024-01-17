Overcoming an attempted rebellion within his own majority, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak achieved approval in the House of Commons this Wednesday, January 17, of his controversial bill that seeks to expel undocumented migrants to Rwanda. Now the text must be approved by the House of Lords.

A political victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who promised to put an end to the arrival of migrant boats to British shores. The country's deputies approved, on Wednesday night, January 17, the controversial bill on the expulsion of migrants to Rwanda.

The prime minister overcame a mostly conservative rebellion attempt. After two days of high tension in the Palace of Westminster, with heated debates, closed-door negotiations and resounding resignations, the dissidents returned to the ranks of the Conservative Party and the text was approved at third reading in the House of Commons with 320 votes in favor and 276 against.

This is a relief for Sunak. Vastly outpolled by Labor earlier this election year, he threw his weight behind this project intended to show his firmness on a major concern of his base, but which exposed divisions in the majority, with moderates fearing a violation of international law and the most conservative wanting to go further.

This text seeks to respond to the objections of the British Supreme Court, which considered the project illegal in its previous version. fearing, especially, the safety of asylum seekers sent to Rwanda.

According to the project, the latter, wherever they come from, would have their case examined in Rwanda and then would not be able to return in any case to the United Kingdom, only being able to obtain asylum in the African country in case of success.

During your exam, dozens of conservative deputies supported, in vain, amendments to toughen the textespecially trying to limit the right of migrants to appeal their expulsion.

Tension increased further after the resignation on Tuesday of two more hard-line Conservative Party vice-presidents, who were backed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A text controversial

Announced in April 2022, this project aimed to discourage the flow of migrants in small boats across the English Channel: close to 30,000 last year after the record in 2022 with 45,000.

This weekend, five migrants died while trying to join a boat at sea in frigid waters. On Wednesday morning, other ships were seen attempting this dangerous crossing, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer.

But so far, the text has not been implemented. A first plane was blocked by a decision of the European Justice, then the British Justice declared the project illegal in its initial version, until reaching the Supreme Court.

To try to save its text, strongly criticized by humanitarian organizations, the Government has signed a new treaty with Rwanda. This new bill defines Rwanda as a safe third country and prevents the sending of migrants to their countries of origin.

It also proposes that certain provisions of the UK Human Rights Act do not apply to deportations, in order to limit legal action.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimated on Wednesday that the latest version of the project “is not compatible” with international law.

The future of the bill remains uncertain

The bill will now have to be approved by unelected members of the House of Lords, who could well amend it.

And if it is passed in time for the autumn general election, Labour, led by Keir Starmer, has promised to repeal it if it comes to power after 14 years in opposition.

Tougher measures could also undermine the partnership with Rwanda, which has already received almost £240 million (€280 million) from the UK.

“This money will only be used if (the immigrants) come. If they don't, we can return it,” said Rwandan President Paul Kagame, interviewed Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

