In the UK, more than 18,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected on October 15. The UK government has taken further restrictive measures, which will affect the privacy of its citizens.

The situation is deteriorating very quickly in the United Kingdom, explains Matthieu Boisseau, France Television correspondent in London. In the British capital, private indoor meetings will be banned from Saturday 17 October. Finding friends at a restaurant or at home will therefore no longer be possible.

In Scotland, Northern Ireland and Liverpool, the measures are even stricter since pubs are closed there. It is not recommended for residents to go out to their homes. In Manchester, local elected officials refused to tighten up the measures in place because they believe that the price to be paid is too heavy in terms of economic impact, indicates Matthieu Buisseau. They also consider that the compensatory measures proposed by the government are insufficient.