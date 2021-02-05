On January 31, 1952, at London Airport (United Kingdom), the king George VI came to greet his eldest, who will become the queen Elisabeth II. She was flying on a diplomatic trip to Kenya. This was the last public appearance of the emaciated and ill George VI. On February 6, he died at the age of 56. His funeral, in the presence of many sovereigns and heads of state, is above all marked by the homage of his people to a man much appreciated and admired.



George VI had won the hearts of the British. He was crowned against all odds, as his older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated to marry a divorced American. His self-effacing character then turned out to be an infallible resistance during World War II. Despite the German bombings, he did not flee London. George VI was also moved by his intimate fight against stuttering. His public appearances were a torment, before a speech therapist helped him to pronounce, in slightly jerky phrasing, each of his king’s speeches.

