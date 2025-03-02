The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, announced this Sunday that his country will present to the United States, together with France and Ukraine, a proposal of high fire with the final intention that an American negotiating delegation transfer it to the Russian government for its evaluation.

In an interview granted this morning to the British BBC chain, Starmer has announced the preparations for a proposal Made after having several conversations with the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky – Visiting in London on the occasion of the European leaders summit this Sunday -, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the American president, Donald Trump.

“We are preparing a plan to stop fighting And then we will discuss that plan with the United States. I think we have taken a step in the right direction, “the prime minister has known.

Starmer added that to this proposal You could add “one or two more countries”without giving for the moment more details about the content of the same or its participants.