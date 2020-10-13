The Minh Tuan was unable to attend the trial in London (United Kingdom) for lack of money. In front of the altar erected in memory of his son in Nghe An (Vietnam), “I cry every time I burn incense. I can’t help myself when I look at her picture “. This father is sad, but without hatred towards the accused. “Our family is only asking for financial support so that we can pay our debt and raise the children “.

In the fall of 2019, his son, a 30-year-old rice farmer, leaves his wife and two children to try to prepare them for a better future in Europe. Her family helps her pay $ 30,000 to smugglers. His body will be found on October 23 in Essex, a suburb of London, in the back of a refrigerated truck. 31 men and eight women, Vietnamese migrants, died of hyperthermia and asphyxiation. In this case, four men have been on trial since Monday, October 5, for manslaughter and aid in illegal immigration. The driver has pleaded guilty and his trial will take place later.

