The United Kingdom is the first European country that has exceeded the barrier of 100,000 deaths from covid-10, a figure that it has reached after registering 1,631 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by the British Ministry of Health.

Specifically, 100,162 people have died in the United Kingdom from the disease, which has also left 3,689,746 infected so far, 20,089 more than in the balance disclosed on Monday.

For their part, 3,341 more people have required a hospital admission for covid-19 this Tuesday. In total, 37,561 patients are admitted to a medical center for treatment, and 4,032 of them require mechanical respiration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lamented the number of deaths from COVID in the country, stressing that “it is difficult to count the penalty that this discouraging statistic contains.” At a press conference, he offered his “deep condolences” to all those “who have lost a loved one”, while addressing “all those who suffer.”

“We will be together as a nation to remember everyone. We have lost and, to honor the selfless heroism of all those on the front line who have given their lives to save others. In this sense, the ‘premier’ has promised to “learn the lessons, reflect and repair” when the pandemic ends.

He also assured that the British authorities have done “everything they can” and that “they will continue to do so to minimize the loss of life and suffering.” We will continue to do so. As every government in the world affected by this crisis will continue to do so, “he guaranteed. The British Health Minister, Matt Hancock, has also expressed himself along these lines, calling the figure “disheartening.”

For his part, the medical director of England, Chris Whitty, has stressed that the number of infections in the country has already reached its highest peak and that the curve has begun to descend. However, and asking for caution, he has pointed out that the number of hospitalized with the disease is still “incredibly” high, as reported by the BBC.