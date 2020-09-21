As Covid-19 spreads more and more and the number of patients increases around the world, the United Kingdom has decided to crack down and be much tougher on those who break isolation measures. “The authorities are clearly seeking to mark the spirits: up to 11,000 euros fine if you test positive and do not respect confinement”, reveals the journalist of France Television Maryse Burgot, live from London (United Kingdom).

“Meanwhile, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said the country was at a critical juncture: 20% of British people who test positive do not respect isolation.”, adds the journalist. As a result of this collective recklessness, the number of cases is doubling every week in the country. For his part, Prime Minister Boris Johnson could address the British people at the start of the week to unveil new measures.

