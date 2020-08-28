To each his own method. In the United Kingdom, authorities have decided to offer financial incentives to push people to stay at home in order to limit the spread of Covid-19. “The British will be able to receive the equivalent of 15 euros per day for their fortnight, this only concerns sick people or people who live with sick people. It is a measure intended for the working poor, for example the self-employed, who do not have the opportunity to stop working “, decrypts our journalist Hakim Abdelkhalek, in duplex from London.

The idea of ​​the government is to push people who are sick or in contact with the disease to stay at home and not to go out just for financial reasons. “Obviously, 15 euros per day is not enough but the measure will be tested in the North of Great Britain. Several thousand working poor could be affected”, adds Hakim Abdelkhalek.