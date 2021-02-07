From the height of her 94 years, Elizabeth II has a total of 69 years of reign. On Saturday February 6, she celebrated the anniversary of her accession to the throne, which occurred in 1952 after the death of her father, George VI. For the occasion, the 23 Heures de franceinfo newspaper looks back on its extraordinary destiny. On November 20, 1947, she married the one she had chosen and imposed on her family: Philip Mountbatten, Prince of Greece and Denmark. For London, at the end of the war, the couple embody the future of the monarchy.

On June 2, 1943, the young woman was officially crowned in Westminster Abbey. She takes an oath and promises to serve her people. Elizabeth II is the guarantor of the unity and stability of the country, but she does not govern. The exercise of power is the business of the Prime Minister. A major witness to history, she has spanned decades, traveled the world and met dozens of heads of state.