The UK is continuing its mass vaccination campaign, with more than 10 million people vaccinated already and is approaching its target of 15 million by mid-February. And to provide the means, the British authorities have decided to invest in several large sports complexes. As a result, crowds gather around football or rugby stadiums, but not to see a match. Aston Villa’s stadium, Villa Park, has been transformed into a vaccination center, with 1,500 doses injected per day. “It’s a good thing for football, we can no longer welcome our fans during matches, so we might as well use our stadium to help our country”, rejoices club president Christian Purslow.

Lord’s Cricket, one of the most legendary cricket stadiums in the world, has also been transformed to come to the aid of the authorities. No more receptions, parties or weddings, doctors have invested the places to vaccinate. “It’s amazing, it’s still the most famous cricket stadium in the world”, rejoices a witness interviewed by France Televisions. “It doesn’t matter where, at the doctor’s, at the pharmacy, or somewhere like that, people want to be vaccinated”, a woman advances. “The more we vaccinate, the faster people will be able to come back to us”, says Paul Currie, Lord’s Cricket employee.

