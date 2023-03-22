UK consumer inflation (CPI) gained strength again in February, against expectations, after decelerating for three straight months. Data from the ONS, as the country’s statistics body is known, show that the annual rate of the British CPI was 10.4% in February, compared to 10.1% in January. In October, the annual CPI had reached 11.1%, the highest level since October 1981.

The February result was well above the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which forecast a rate of 9.9%. On a month-on-month basis, the UK CPI rose 1.1% in February. In this case, the projection in the survey of the WSJ was an increase of 0.7%.

The core of the British CPI, which disregards energy and food prices, increased by 1.2% in February compared to January. In the annual comparison, the core CPI rose by 6.2% in the last month.