The NHS Covid-19 app has found its audience in England and Wales. It was downloaded six million times on the day it was launched, while the French StopCovid app peaked at 2.5 million in four months.

It is a resounding success. Launched on September 24, theNHS Covid-19 tracing app designed for England and Wales has already been downloaded 12.4 million times (6 million day one), Secretary of State for Health and Welfare Matt Hancock announced Monday, September 28 in the House of Commons. “I want to thank everyone who took part” to this effort, he said. “We accomplished this all together.” Same success in Scotland, relief The world (subscribers), where the “Protect Scotland” app has been downloaded a million times since September 10, representing one-fifth of the affected audience.

The principle is similar to other applications of its kind. A person tested positive can save their result on the application, in order to alert possible contact cases. But it is also possible to scan a QR code at the entrance of an establishment, such as a bar or a restaurant, in order to be contacted more easily if the place was frequented by a person who tested positive later. It is also possible to book a screening from the application, and even to trigger a timer to count down the days of isolation if necessary.

British law enforcement officials have, however, been banned from downloading the app to their professional devices. “We recommended that agents and staff download the app to their personal phones rather than their work devices.”, confirmed to the BBC (in English) a spokesperson for the National Police Chief’s Council, a body that coordinates the country’s law enforcement agencies.

For comparison, the French StopCovid application, made available to users in early June, has only been downloaded 2.5 million times – Prime Minister Jean Castex himself admitted on France 2 not to have it. installed. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, explained in The Parisian that his smartphone was “figure” and “totally secure”, which made it impossible to install this application. According to daily information, only 180 users received a notification telling them that they had met a user who tested positive.