These are institutions across the Channel: but for several months, the pandemic has forced pubs to remain closed. While containment is still in force in the United Kingdom, the owners of these establishments, worried, are urgently requesting information from the government. They want to know when they can open and under what conditions.

At Queen’s Head, London, the boss struck a precarious balance: Joe Curran made an agreement with his landlord to pay the rent and settled with supplier bills. After a chaotic year, he has laid off his seven employees and is waiting for more information to prepare for the return of customers. “As soon as the authorities know the date of the reopening, we will need a little time to get going. To know where we are setting foot, he believes. It really depends on the conditions in which we reopen. “

“Everyone wants their money: the owner, the suppliers… They are at their end and so are we.” Joe Curran, pub owner to franceinfo

In his ten years at the head of the establishment, this is the worst according to this boss. “And the worst difficulties may be ahead of us”, he worries. He won’t be seeing his clients again in February, probably not in March either. In front of the closed doors of the pub, regulars pass without being able to stop there, eager to reconnect with this British tradition. “Ads are very important, says a customer. Drinking is not even the point. It’s going out with friends, family, having a bite to eat … English pubs play a major role in our society. We need places like this to occupy the mind. “





Joe Curran, owner of The Queen’s Head pub, in London, February 10, 2021. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)

Faced with financial difficulties, some establishments have already gone bankrupt. “Unfortunately, I am not optimistic about the number of pubs that will be able to reopen”, deplores Barry Watts, of the company of independent brewers.

“Those who only sell alcohol have sometimes been closed for almost a full year. Those who will resist financially belong to large companies, they will dominate the city centers. Independent establishments will still suffer greatly in the future. “, he continues. The British government is due to present a plan to reopen the economy before the end of the month.