This truck driver is finally returning home to France. He just got his pass after waiting for hours. “That’s a Eurotunnel ticket. So it’s party time. I’m going to arrive, New Year’s Eve will be well underway. But at least I’m going back to France and it’s already great”, confides the man. Thousands of truckers are in the UK, near Dover, stranded far from their families. To return home, they must take a Covid-19 test.

The results are given in 40 minutes, but the queue is long and you have to be patient. Some arrived yesterday. “I had to ration my water, because I don’t have much. I hardly have any food left either. I’ve never lived like this.”, tells a Spanish driver. French firefighters came to help the English and bring 10,000 tests. Exceptionally this Friday, December 25, the ferries to Calais (France) will sail to transport the trucks and their drivers.

