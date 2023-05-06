Charles III crowned King of England

Charles III was crowned King of England at Westminster Abbey. The crown was placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Followed by fanfares, cannon salutes, the invocation “God save the King”.

Charles III: “Swear oath before Archbishop Canterbury”

Charles III took the oath, inside Westminster Abbey, in front of the Archbishop of Carterbury, Justin Welby, placing his hand on the Bible. “I, Charles, solemnly and sincerely profess in the presence of God, do testify and declare that I am a staunch Protestant and that, according to the true intent of the laws which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, I will uphold and maintain the above provisions to the best of my ability forces according to the law,” he said during the coronation ceremony.

The coronation of King Charles III

Charles and Camilla in Westminster, the coronation begins

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey at 11.50am for the solemn coronation ceremony. To receive them at the entrance the heir to the throne William, Prince of Wales, his consort Kate, and their children George (second in the line of succession), Charlotte and Louise. The entrance of the sovereigns into the temple to the sound of the trumpets of honor marks the start of the liturgy which seals the event.

Charles III: “I am here to serve, not to be served”

“I am here to serve, not to be served”: this is the ritual formula with which King Charles replied, invoking the example of “the King of Kings”, Jesus Christ, responded to the child of the Westminster Abbey choir who asked him welcomed for the solemn coronation liturgy. It was therefore the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, primate of the Anglican Church and officiant called to preside over the rite, who introduced the religious ceremony with a short prayer accompanied by an appeal to Christian fraternity, mutual support among the faithful and between all people of good will.

The coronation of Camilla

Charles III, Harry will be relegated to the third row at the ceremony

Prince Harry will be relegated to the third row at Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The Sun reported that the Duke of Sussex, who arrived in the UK from California yesterday alone, will sit between Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. The front row is reserved for active royal family members and the criterion of succession that would have seen Harry close to William will not be applied.

Coronation, Mattarella in Westminster with other heads of state

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, entered Westminster Abbey, together with the other heads of state, for the coronation of King Charles III, the 40th sovereign of the kingdom to receive the crown since 1066. Mattarella is accompanied by his daughter Laura.

Charles III, watch the coronation live

Charles III, over 5 thousand royal guards in uniform in London

On the occasion of the coronation of Charles III, over 5,000 English royal guards – with the typical red and black uniform – arrived by train at Waterloo station in London before marching towards Westminster Bridge. It is the largest move of military personnel on British railways since the funeral of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Republic leader arrested for anti-monarchist protest

The leader of the British anti-monarchist group the Republic, Graham Smith, has been arrested in central London, where he staged a protest en route to the coronation procession of Charles III. Five other demonstrators were arrested with him, who showed up in yellow overalls with a yellow flag with the words “Not My King” (not my king). Republic had expressed plans to demonstrate in central London anyway, despite warnings that Scotland Yard today would have a “low tolerance” of anti-coronation protests.

Charles III, Sunak: moment of extraordinary national pride

For the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth it is a moment of “extraordinary national pride” and a “vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country”. Thus the British premier Rishi Sunak on Twitter on the day of the coronation of Charles III. “No other country could offer such an amazing show. But it’s not just that. It’s a proud expression of our history, culture and traditions”. The day offers a “precious ritual through which a new era is born”, added the Downing Street boss, concluding with the traditional “God Save The King”.

Charles III, scepters, crowns and swords: the symbols of power

