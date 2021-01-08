Faced with the resurgence of the epidemic, Great Britain wants to accelerate its vaccination campaign. The country says it is ready to combine several vaccines. Can we combine vaccines? “The English authorities have authorized the use of two different doses of vaccines, but this is not a recommendation and it will be far from generalized, reports journalist Chloé Duval live from London (United Kingdom), Friday January 8. This method will only be possible in very exceptional circumstances. “

The combination of two vaccines will only be possible “if the country runs out of a vaccine or if a computer error prevents knowing which vaccine was first administered to a person “, explains Chloé Duval from London. Experts recalled that there was no study on the effectiveness of such a method. “This green light is part of the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in the United Kingdom, sometimes by all means“, concludes the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news