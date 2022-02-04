According to Bbc there are 17 deputies Tory who sent the fateful letter asking Johnson to distrust

Boom of resignation in the small circle of collaborators of Boris Johnson. For the British media, departures from Downing Street started yesterday afternoon. The last would be that of Elena Narozanski, member of the Policy Unit, whose head, the political strategist Manira Mirza, had left to protest the accusations leveled by the Conservative Prime Minister against the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, on the story of the deceased serial pedophile Jimmy Savile.

They also stepped aside Dan Rosenfield, chief of staff, Martin Reynolds, responsible for the secretariat of Johnson and the media manager Jack Doyle. In short, the staff of number ten who is now in great difficulty.

Three of the collaborators had been directly involved in the partygate scandal, in particular Reynolds and Doyle, but for the modalities and times it would not seem entirely the announced internal ‘purge’ that Johnson had promised after more and more details on the ‘illicit’ parties in Downing Street had emerged, including the revelations of the report Gray even with respect to the ongoing police investigation.

Some ‘junior’ members of the government claimed the opposite, arguing as the Deputy Minister for Productive Activities did Greg Hands, that the Conservative Prime Minister is making the announced changes. Hands however, he admitted that Mirza’s case is “different”.

Tension is certainly rising for Johnson already struggling with the start of an internal revolt: according to the BBC there are 17 deputies Tory who sent the fateful letter to ask for no confidence but to trigger the vote you need at least 54. It does not help that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, given as one of the possible pretenders to BoJo’s chair, he publicly distanced himself from the premier with respect to his attack on the Labor leader.

