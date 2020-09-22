Among the new measures, the mask will become compulsory in most closed places, teleworking is encouraged and pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close from 10 p.m. on Thursday.

In front of Parliament, Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday September 22 new restrictions to stem the Covid-19 epidemic in England, warning of the possibility of measures “more drastic”. The British Prime Minister had been accused of worsening the toll of the coronavirus pandemic by delaying decreeing containment in March. This time the head of the Conservative government warned that the UK had “reached a dangerous turning point”.

>> Follow our live on the latest information on the Covid-19 epidemic in France and around the world

Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the UK was facing a “second wave” of the epidemic, not ruling out resorting to a new general containment for all of England as “last line of defense”. If it is not a new containment, the new restrictions are numerous.

First of all, masks: hitherto not worn very often in the country, they are widespread in shops, taxis, customers, drivers, salesmen, etc … More or less every time you are in inside but not at home. The number of people authorized to attend a wedding is limited to 15, for funerals to 30. It is forbidden to practice indoor sport if you are more than six. For a breach of these rules, the first fine will be 220 euros, but in the event of multiple repetitions it can go up to 11,000 euros.

Boris Johnson also encourages telecommuting whenever possible. Which is a change. A month ago, he asked the workers to come back to the offices. For tourist places, what were until now recommendations, on social distances or on the mask in particular, becomes imperative under penalty of fine or even administrative closure.

A plan was to make it possible to organize events such as conferences, trade fairs or even allow the return of some supporters to the stadiums. It was scheduled for October 1, but it is postponed until further notice. And then there is the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants from 10 p.m. This measure comes into effect Thursday. The service must be done only at the table and it will be forbidden to stand. All these restrictions could last six months, explained the Prime Minister.

Gone are the days when Boris Johnson tried to appease opinion after worrying speeches from the medical authorities. This time he listens to them. He heard the message of the two scientists who expressed their fears Monday of counting up to 50,000 daily cases in less than a month. Even if it does not go to the general confinement that some are calling for, considering that it is the only effective barrier. The Prime Minister himself says he wants to save lives without further damaging the country’s economy. But he warns, if these new measures are not enough, he will not hesitate to go further and impose even more restrictive restrictions. The specter of general confinement resurfaces.

Boris Johnson’s announcements are for England only. Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have an independent authority in the United Kingdom which has powers, in particular in the field of health. This has created a cacophony since the start of this pandemic, the rules never being exactly the same. No sooner had Boris Johnson finished his speech than the Welsh Prime Minister explained that most of the rules were already in force at home. As for Northern Ireland and Scotland, they add a constraint to this anti-virus arsenal: the ban on inviting people to your home. No gathering is allowed, regardless of the number. You should stay with the people in your household, except couples who do not live together or single people.