After several months of statements and real lawsuits on all fronts, the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdomimprovement known as the CMAhas given its final decision regarding the multi-million dollar purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, which, in a quite unexpected turn after what happened a few days ago, is pronounced negatively, giving clear reasons why said determination was reached. For its part, the American company declared that it will seek to appeal the decision of the British body.

According to what was published by the CMA both on its official websiteas in his Twitter account, the decision not to approve the purchase of Activision-Blizzard for almost $70 billion dollars, it has to do with preventing competition in the cloud gaming market from being destroyed in the UK, ensuring that if it happens, its branding will be greatly affected.

“We are preventing Microsoft buy at Activision due to the concern we have about the damage that could be generated in the Cloud Gaming competition, which could lead to less innovation and fewer options for players of the United Kingdom.”, sentenced the CMA.

For his part, Brad Smith, president of Microsoftassured that the determination will not make them give up and that they are willing to use any legal resource within their reach to appeal what was done by the CMA this day.

“We remain committed to the purchase being carried out. The decision of the CMA it only discourages innovation and the desire to invest in the United Kingdom. We are very disappointed after all the agreements signed to ensure that the competition remains healthy. His decision only reveals his ignorance about how things like Cloud Gaming work. We are going to work very hard to appeal the decision,” said the manager.

Well there you have it. When everything seemed that it was about to close, this decision of the United Kingdom which definitely represents an obstacle that will hardly be overcome.

Editor’s Note: Totally unexpected twist. What happened today in the United Kingdom undoubtedly represents a severe blow to Microsoft’s intentions, since it is most likely that this will also affect the decision that can be made in the United States and in the rest of Europe. It seems complicated that at least this year, the transaction is going to materialize.

Fountain: CMA