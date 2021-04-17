This Saturday the United Kingdom celebrated the funeral of Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, from the Chapel of St. George in Windsor. At the funeral, where the British royal was worshiped for his work in the Navy and his support for Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh was remembered as a man of “courage, strength and faith.” However, the restrictions by Covid-19 only allowed the entry of thirty guests, including the queen, four of her children and eight of her grandchildren.

The United Kingdom says its last goodbye to Philip of Edinburgh. This Saturday, the member of the British royalty and consort of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years was buried in the royal vault of Windsor Castle after a military and royal court funeral service.

On a sunny day in Windsor, west of London, the mourners dismissed the Duke of Edinburgh. Although the approximately 800 guests who were scheduled could not do it in person, due to the restrictions by the Covid-19, only about thirty people -among which are the queen, four of her children and eight of her grandchildren- attended the ceremony.

Members of the army arrive at the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021. © Reuters

To avoid friction between the royals who came to pay homage to Felipe, among whom are Prince Enrique – stripped of his titles after breaking with the royal house this year – the attendees did not wear a military uniform, but rather an outfit. of civil mourning.

The UK’s biggest state funeral in recent years is also the most restricted in duration and with social distancing measures. All attendees wore masks inside the Chapel of San Jorge and respected the safety distance from the seats assigned to each one.

However, the public also wanted to say goodbye to Felipe and many came to the gates of Windsor Castle to see the military parade of the funeral service and leave flowers in memory of the deceased.

“We are in a gloomy mood. I think Prince Philip was loved by everyone, and obviously the Queen is going to be devastated by his loss. I think the whole world – or, well, at least the UK – is in mourning. today “, said David Walsh, one of the people who came to say goodbye to Felipe, to the agency ‘Reuters’.

The entire country observed a minute of silence before the start of the ceremony.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh

After undergoing surgery for a heart condition in March, the duke left the hospital looking very shabby, so he had to stay in hospital for a month to regain his strength. Although he did not succeed.

The one who has become the longest-lived consort in the history of the British Royal House, since he would turn 100 in June, died on April 9. The prince is known for modernizing the British monarchy and staunchly supporting Queen Elizabeth II’s role as head of state.

In the last hours, the queen expressed her desire to share a private photo with her husband, smiling and relaxed on the grass in Scotland, in 2003. The palace said that the casual photo and without posing was one of the monarch’s favorites .

The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003. 📷Photograph by The Countess of Wessex. pic.twitter.com/CE030Ux0UB – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021



Following the arrival of Queen Isabell II at Windsor Castle this morning, who was driven in her own car, a Bentley, along with a lady-in-waiting, the procession behind the coffin of Philip of Edinburgh began.

With tears in his eyes, Prince Charles of Wales, Philip’s son, followed the hearse to St George’s Chapel. Followed by princes Ana, Eduardo and Andrés; and also the grandchildren and princes of the late royal, William and Henry. All the relatives appeared very affected.

Prince Charles of England, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne of England, Princess Royal, lead the ceremonial funeral procession of Prince Philip of England, Duke of Edinburgh towards St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, April 17, 2021. © Alastair Grant / AFP

The funeral reflected Felipe’s military ties, both in his role as commander of many units and as a war veteran. About 700 soldiers, including Army troops, members of the Royal Navy and an honor guard from all the armed forces, participated in the ceremony.

Felipe spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral were of that theme, including the song ‘Eternal Father‘, who is associated with seafarers and asks God: “Hear us when we cry out to You for those who are in danger at sea.”

That’s the song that played during Windsor Dean David Conner’s speech about the prince. Although without a sermon, at the request of Felipe himself.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which her long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by her unwavering loyalty to our Queen, her service to the nation and the Commonwealth, her courage, her strength and her faith.” Conner said in memory of the Duke from inside the Chapel of St. George.

Princes William and Harry sat across from each other in St George’s Chapel. The brothers have had a difficult relationship for the past few years; William sat next to his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Henry remained alone.

In addition to Felipe’s children and grandchildren, the 30 invited to the funeral included other royals and several of his German relatives. Philip was born as a prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the queen, is related to several European royal families.

Among the most notable absences was that of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who decided to leave with the justification of giving up his seat to family members due to the restrictions that prevail in the United Kingdom due to the pandemic.

A loss for the whole UK

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh caused reactions around the world, but especially in the United Kingdom. Today, all the British are in mourning. Although the figure of Felipe was controversial at times, after his death society seems to see him with better eyes.

“He was funny, he was funny. Yes, he did some gaffes, but it really depends on how you take it. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a good example for all of us,” Jenny Jeeves said in front of the tribute. floral to the prince in Windsor to the agency ‘AP’.

A photo of Britain’s Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth before his funeral in Windsor, England, on Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. © Frank Augstein / AP

For decades, Felipe was an everyday fixture in British life. Famous for founding the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards youth program and for his public interventions, sometimes including xenophobic and offensive remarks that were heavily criticized. He always lived in the shadow of his wife, but her death has attracted the affection of many citizens in the United Kingdom.

With AP, Reuters and local media