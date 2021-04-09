The bouquets of flowers began to accumulate this Friday next to the bars of Buckingham Palace and the gates of Windsor Castle, where the life of the Duke of Edinburgh has died at the age of 99. Throughout the afternoon, thousands of people quietly marched past to express their condolences and pay tribute to the man who has accompanied Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years. But far from the royal enclaves and institutions, in the streets of the country, the picture this Friday was very different. The restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, the emotional wear and tear that the pandemic has left throughout this year, the advanced age of Prince Philip and the growing distancing of new generations from the British monarchy diluted the shock that the country has experienced on Friday. following the passing of other members of the House of Windsors.

A phrase is constantly repeated: “I am especially sorry for the queen.” It was pronounced this Friday, among them, James Du Cane, who learned the news when he finished exercising on some sports courts in west London. “We already saw that he looked very bad after leaving the hospital last month, but he was a very old person, 99 years old, it was to be expected. But I feel very sorry for the Queen, today I think above all of her ».

In recent years, the majority of British people have changed from being royalists to being ‘Elizabethan’. Elizabeth II, the only monarch that the vast majority of her subjects have known, who has been present at all the great events that the British can remember, has become a kind of national myth in human form. And she was this Friday in the street the main object of veneration. “Prince Philip I have been by the queen’s side for a long time, he has done a great job supporting her, I am very sorry for her”, confided this Friday, shopping cart at the ready, the octogenarian Anne in the Ladbroke Grove neighborhood.

THE KEY: Disaffection. Poll reveals British 18-34 year olds prefer monarchy abolished

As the BBC and the British media spent the day this Friday highlighting the most important moments in the biography of the Duke of Edinburgh, his career in the British Royal Navy or his role at the head of numerous charitable foundations, many Brits recalled that their main The most important title has been that of the queen’s husband, a job he has carried out “with great devotion and a sense of duty,” Mary opined, enjoying the spring sunshine taking a walk with her daughter and grandson.

Tribute on social media



As at the gates of the palace, on social networks there were many who wanted to pay tribute to Prince Felipe this Friday, especially after the Government asked the British not to leave flowers at the doors of the palaces to avoid crowds in the middle of a pandemic of coronavirus.

But for others, this Friday was not a different day from the others. Like most of the country, Ian Mcbrearty had heard the news shortly after it began to spread “although, honestly, I could not care less.” The sentiment of this 24-year-old electrician is shared by more and more members of his generation. In a recent Ipsos poll, 19% of British 18-34 year olds said they would rather see the monarchy abolished. Many of them, as 34-year-old Kelly McQuaid acknowledged on Friday, have ended up forging their image of the British Royal House through products such as the television series ‘The Crown’, “which has made my image of the Duke of Edinburgh worse , the truth”.

For others, like James, who is in his late fifties, “it’s always sad when someone dies, but more than 120,000 people have died from covid in the last year, so …”.