Broken, demagogue, “mini-Trump”, never stingy with clowning … How did Boris Johnson, incarnation of the English elites, succeed in establishing himself as a “man of the people” in his country?

Tristan de Bourbon-Parme His jester character, Boris Johnson was created around 12 or 13 years old. He was a shy little nerd whose pleasure was to go to the British Museum on weekends… Once he had managed, as a scholarship holder on his academic merits, to integrate the prestigious college of Eton, before returning to the Oxford University, he found that by making jokes he broke barriers. And then he continued… But he’s also a very learned person: he speaks ancient Greek, Latin, he has a real European culture. This sets him apart from Donald Trump. Basically, politically, he is a moderate conservative, even if he was able to take radical positions on Brexit. He’s not really a Thatcherite, he can be much more open to immigration or public services than the rest of his party … His goal, unlike a Trump, is to become the Tony Blair of the British Right: After chronicling for years in the Daily Telegraph, the British Conservatives’ Bible, he is no longer threatened by anyone to his right and, if he manages to occupy the entire political center, Labor will be totally stuck, for a long time …

You unearth Johnson’s articles on Blair which resonate today like an intaglio portrait …

Tristan de Bourbon-Parme Yes, he studied how Blair worked. This applies, in particular, to lying or, let’s say rather, his exaggerations: Johnson never totally lies, he always starts from something real in order to extrapolate and exaggerate. These approximations enrage his opponents, but they also disarm them …

The Johnson government is on the far right, with its plans for social deregulation and strong restrictions on immigration. How much opportunism is in Johnson’s convictions?

Tristan de Bourbon-Parme It is certain that Boris Johnson has evolved in recent years. For example, on Brexit, he was in favor of staying in the single market, and he has since changed his mind. But his decision to leave the European Union is not as opportunistic as it is sometimes said: he has always been very critical of the European Union. At the start of his career, when he arrived as a correspondent for the Daily TV ­ graph in Brussels, he positioned himself on the market as a critic of institutions; there, it was undoubtedly dictated by careerism, but, while all the others were dazzled by the splendor of the European construction, his own British colleagues of the time admit it in my book: it is difficult to give him wrong a posteriori!

Last spring, when he was accused of letting go of the pandemic to hasten “Collective immunity” , the press brought out its displayed fascination with the mayor who, in jaws, leaves the beach open for swimming, despite the deadly dangers… An ultraliberal position, if there is one: it’s Johnson too, isn’t it?

Tristan de Bourbon-Parme Yes, it’s true, his government is riddled with libertarians who only dream of the extinction of the state and the abolition of taxes, of austerity, and wanting to send everything back to individuals … But Johnson has ended up changing sides, and, even if it was heartbreaking for a liberal like him, he had to resolve to impose confinement. Johnson has beliefs, but he’s able to move quickly and change his mind.

Crossing the biography of Boris Johnson and the history of the United Kingdom in the EU, your book (1) also allows us to see the paradox at work: in truth, the British are leaving while they have shaped Europe such as it is and that it may remain so after them …

Tristan de Bourbon-Parme There is a total reversal in the political field with, on the one hand, conservatives who wanted membership and ended up considering the EU as a dictatorship of “social” and, of another, Labor who were reluctant at the start but who, deprived of allies in the face of Thatcher, were rolled in the flour by Jacques Delors’ mirage of social Europe. So, effectively, the UK is leaving the EU when it is more British than ever. Certainly, as I explain, no British Prime Minister has ever succeeded in imposing a triumvirate with France and Germany at the head of the EU, but, in concrete terms, the single market and enlargement are two priorities that the British imposed on everyone. Except that it ended up turning in their heads, especially for enlargement, of course, which could turn out to be a dumping weapon against them, with the arrival across the Channel of hundreds of thousands of Eastern Europeans.

What is Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan?

Tristan de Bourbon-Parme With the agreement signed before Christmas, Europeans and British alike were able to claim victory. This is true on both sides, because they did not have the same objective: sovereignty for the English and trade for the Europeans. Now a lot of negotiations will continue. For some of the conservatives, Brexit is what has been called the Singapore-on-Thames project, a new tax haven at the gates of Europe. Of course, Johnson will do everything to defend the interests of the City. But he won’t be able to do too much either, otherwise he will cut himself off from the popular Labor electorate that gave him the victory. Despite a Brexit that does not get off to a great start, despite a pandemic crisis that has left more than 100,000 dead in the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson remains ahead of Labor in the polls. His friends and adversaries may still see him as a puppet, but he learns from his failures, adapts and changes. And, suddenly, he risks being at his post for a long time.