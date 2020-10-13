A mobile vaccination campaign organized in a tram by the municipality in Vienna (Austria), on October 1, 2020 (JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

In France, the national influenza vaccination campaign begins Tuesday, October 13. The Ministry of Health hopes that vulnerable people will be massively vaccinated to avoid overcrowding hospitals already in high demand by the Covid-19 epidemic. And elsewhere in the world, how are we preparing for the return of this other virus? franceinfo takes you to Great Britain, Austria and Japan.

British pharmacies and doctors overwhelmed

In the UK it’s the flu shot rush. The campaign began several weeks ago and pharmacies have already closed their online reservation services. They now only vaccinate people considered at risk and the delays are getting dangerously long. We are not yet talking about a shortage but not all requests have been met, for the moment in any case.

The attending physicians wrote to the Minister of Health, worried about not being able to respond to this influx. There is sometimes a two-month waiting list to receive the injection, especially in Northern Ireland and Wales. People over 65, pregnant women, people suffering from particular pathologies and nursing staff are in theory a priority, but even they do not automatically have access to it quickly.

This year, it’s more important than ever for frontline staff to protect themselves and others against #flu. If you work in the NHS, make sure you get your free annual flu jab. ‍⚕‍ pic.twitter.com/SGHWrkTg7x – NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) October 5, 2020

The British government therefore reneged on its summer promises. At the end of July, the Prime Minister declared that he wanted the entire population to be vaccinated against the flu and had promised that 30 million doses would be available. “Since we still have the specter of Covid, if everyone can protect themselves from the flu this fall and winter, that will also protect the healthcare system “, Boris Johnson explained. At the same time, he announced that the vaccine would be free for those over 50. However, this measure should not come into force until January. The government also ensures that there will be a new supply to cope with the British enthusiasm for vaccination this year.

Are you eligible for a free flu vaccination this year? Find out: https://t.co/spqlxLyFZS pic.twitter.com/WWK9KqYk7R – NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) October 5, 2020

In England and Scotland, the test centers set up for Covid-19 are used to vaccinate against the flu. This happens in particular by drive-in: the patient stays in your car and simply has to put his arm out of the window to receive the injection. It’s fast and it helps limit the risk of coronavirus contamination. But despite the efficiency of the system, the problem remains the same: there are not enough doses of vaccine to meet the unprecedented demand.

In Austria, you can get vaccinated in a tram

The city of Vienna has also launched a free flu vaccination campaign. The peculiarity of the system set up in the Austrian capital is that the inhabitants can come to be vaccinated in a tram. Since October 1, Viennese people have been invited to make an appointment online or by phone and then go to the 600 partner medical practices or to one of the vaccination centers set up by the municipality. One of these centers has taken up residence in a tram, a real Viennese tram stationed at different places in the city, depending on the day.

The goal is to encourage as many residents as possible to be vaccinated to prevent doctors and hospitals, already mobilized by Covid-19, from being overwhelmed. The flu vaccination rate is 8% in Vienna and the town hall intends to triple this figure to reach 3,000 vaccinations per day. The elderly, those with chronic illnesses, medical personnel and children are the main targets of this campaign.

The image of the tram transformed into a vaccination center marked the spirits thanks to the publicity made around this campaign. The media in particular have talked a lot about it. 70,000 people have registered for vaccination in Vienna, which has a population of 1.8 million. Johann did it on Monday October 12 in this famous tram: “I find the idea funny and it’s very flexible because the tram travels, so there are several very central places where you can get vaccinated. I do it irregularly but I think that in times of coronavirus , that’s important! And when there is an offer like this, it’s simpler, faster and more convenient. “ The vaccination center tram will be in place until November 13, but the campaign continues until March.

Japan, ready to vaccinate half of the population

Despite an almost summer climate, the city of Tokyo is already actively preparing to counter the seasonal flu to avoid two concomitant epidemics while the country is already fighting against Covid-19. The flu vaccination campaign began on October 1 for those over 65, who represent nearly 30% of the population. From October 26, priority will be given to children, pregnant women and people weakened by another pathology.

This year, due to Covid-19, the Japanese government expects a larger influx. He planned doses for half the population, or more than 63 million people. This is 12% more than last year. The Japanese are rather inclined to get the flu shot. Even in previous years, you had to make an appointment and wait several days. The flu nevertheless claims victims and affects ten million people a year in Japan.

In Japan no vaccine is legally required. And yet, for all the most common vaccines, vaccination rates are close to 100%, one of the highest rates in the world according to the World Health Organization. Despite the optional nature of these vaccines, parents who do not vaccinate their children are called to order very regularly by nurseries and schools.

We must therefore be wary of false information circulating on social networks, outside Japan, claiming that Japanese children are the healthiest in the world without being vaccinated. It is not so. Most of them are vaccinated although this is not a legal requirement. The only vaccine for which there is strong reluctance in Japan is that against the virus responsible for cervical cancer, due to high-profile cases of side effects.