United Kingdom, Nottingham attack: dead and wounded. Here’s what happened

Fear and madness a Nottingham: city center streets closed, buses diverted and tram service suspended. The police are in fact investigating a “serious accident” the nature of which has not been specified. According to local media reports, a public park was set up in the city centre police cordon. The agents are asking “pedestrians and motorists to avoid certain areas and take alternative routes”. In the meantime they have been three lifeless bodies found And three injured. While a 31-year-old man was arrested.



“It is a horrible and tragic accident which resulted in the deaths of three people. We believe these three incidents are connected and we now have a man in custody,” she sought to clarify police chief of Nottingham, Kate Meynell. “The investigation is in its infancy and a team of detectives is hard at work determining exactly what happened. We ask the public to be patient while the investigation is ongoing. A certain number of streets in the city will remain closed while the investigations“, he remarked Meynell.

The police, according to local media reports, were called to intervene shortly after 4 in the morning at Ilkeston Road, where he found the lifeless bodies of two people in the street. The agents were then called to Milton StreetWhere a pickup truck had attempted to run over three people, currently hospitalized to be treated for their injuries. Finally a man was found dead at in Magdala Road.

Attack in Nottingham, Sunak: “Shocking incident”

