British report points out that, after a year of war, Russian forces in Ukraine are now composed mostly of inexperienced soldiers with antiquated equipment, incapable of carrying out complex operations of personnel and structure, saw their capacity and effectiveness decrease considerably since the beginning of the war, in February 2022.

According to a report released this Sunday (14/05), the British assess that the Russian military contingent in Ukraine has turned, in large part, into groups of reservists incapable of developing complex operations.

The British Ministry of Defense also considers that, despite the so-called Russian Combined Forces Grouping – the Russian Joint Forces or CGF – maintaining approximately the same amount of personnel on the battlefield as it did a year ago – 200,000 troops divided into 70 regiments–no longer made up of professional soldiers or “fairly modern vehicles”.

“Now the force is mostly made up of mobilized reservists who are poorly trained and increasingly dependent on antiquated equipment”, points out the assessment.

Also according to the British, Russia is now only able to carry out “very simple operations, based on infantry”, compared to the regular “complex joint operations” carried out by the military at the beginning of the war.

“And more importantly, it is unlikely that it has managed to generate a mobile reserve, capable of responding to emerging operational challenges”, pointed out the British ministry.

The ministry added: “It is unlikely that [o Agrupamento Russo] be a cohesive organization that effectively has a large-scale military effect along the 1,200 km front line under pressure”.

Experts have previously pointed out that Russia lost much of its most experienced military in the first weeks and months of the war, eventually filling its units with less experienced and mobilized personnel as the invasion effort dragged on.

In September 2022, the Russian government announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists.

More recently, Russia’s military has stepped up efforts to recruit convicts directly from prisons to fight in Ukraine. This week, the UK Ministry of Defense estimated that in April alone the Russians recruited 10,000 convicts. The tactic of using prisoners to fight was already being used by the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization linked to the Kremlin. In March, United Nations experts had already criticized the strategy.

“We are deeply disturbed by reports of visits by members of the so-called Wagner Group to correctional facilities in various regions of Russia, offering pardons to prisoners who join the group and participate in the war in Ukraine, as well as a monthly payment to their relatives,” they said. the specialists.

