The government of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced stricter measures this Monday (4) to control the arrival of new immigrants in the country, amid a serious migration crisis that reached record levels last year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), released in November.

According to the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary, James Cleverly, the government’s new actions seek to reduce the number of 745,000 people who arrived in the country last year by 300,000. “Immigration is too high. Today we are announcing radical measures to reduce this migration balance,” he said, referring to legal and illegal immigrants.

According to Cleverly, foreigners who arrive in the country to work as healthcare service providers will be prevented from migrating with family members, as it is common practice for people to go to the United Kingdom in search of a job with family members.

Furthermore, the government projects an increase of approximately one third of the minimum wage for qualified foreign workers to obtain the document, rising to 38,700 pounds per year (R$242,000, at current rates). The current salary required for visa approval is 26,200 pounds (R$163,000).

The United Kingdom also announced the termination of a federal program that eliminates salary discounts for occupations in shortage in the country by 20%; reviewing the list of occupations with a shortage of professionals; and the increase in a surcharge that migrants have to pay to use the health service by 66%.

According to the agency Reuters, political initiatives can cause friction with owners of British companies, who have suffered from a lack of professionals in recent years, since the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union in 2020, which ended the free movement of people in the bloc and restricted arrival of professionals from the region to the country. Currently, immigrants have arrived mainly from India, Nigeria and China.

The measures were announced amid strong pressure from the British Conservative Party, of which Sunak is the leader, for greater migration control. After the release of the new data, the prime minister’s allies stated that “such a situation is unsustainable both economically and socially” and demanded tougher actions from the government. Sunak is seeking re-election next year as prime minister.