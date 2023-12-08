The current Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, spoke out this Thursday (7) against dictator Nicolás Maduro’s attempts to annex 70% of Guyana’s territory.

According to the former British Prime Minister, “there is absolutely no argument for unilateral action by Venezuela, given that the borders were established in 1899. It is a mistake,” said Cameron during a joint statement with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, in Washington.

The member of the British government announced that he will make some phone calls this Friday (8) to the president of Guyana and other authorities in the region to “try to ensure that this very retrograde step that has been taken does not go any further”, in reference to the initiative of the dictator Maduro.

The vice-president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, responded to Cameron’s statements on the social network United Kingdom, especially since Brexit, for which David Cameron is directly responsible.”

Since Maduro announced an “action plan” for the annexation of Essequibo this week, the Guyanese president has stated that the Defense Force is “on high alert” and in contact with its military allies in other countries, including the US Southern Command. U.S. This Thursday (7), the American government carried out the first joint operation with the Guyanese Army in the region.

The Paris arbitration award in 1899 granted sovereignty over Essequibo to the British Empire, which still colonized Guyana. Venezuela contested the decision and, in 1966, the year in which Guyana became independent, the Geneva Agreement was signed, which recognized the Venezuelan claim and established a four-year deadline to resolve the issue, which did not occur.

Since then, the dispute has been dragging on for decades and intensified after the discovery of large oil reserves in the disputed area in 2015.