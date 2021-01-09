Allie Sherlock, mother of a family, wishes to testify despite her condition. From her hospital bed where she has been for two weeks, she explains: “I don’t feel really, really, well. I’m scared. I saw two people die on the beds next to me.” In London, the pressure on hospitals had never been so strong. In the corridors, the nursing staff, exhausted, cracks. “We don’t know who to help first. Patients are losing their lives at a dramatic rate and it’s not even the elderly,” testifies, in tears, a nurse.

In addition to the lack of beds, the saturation of hospitals is also explained by the shortage of caregivers. Some have been affected by Covid-19, such as this nurse who worked in the emergency room before being treated there: “I want to help, I don’t know when I could. I’m just a patient, no use.” Nothing is stopping the epidemic in the UK, neither the containment nor the vaccination campaign.