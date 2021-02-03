Photo of Joseph Flavill posted on the page of an online fundraiser started by his family. (SCREENSHOT)

On March 1, 2020, Joseph Flavill is 18 years old. An ordinary boy who is about to take his baccalaureate. While crossing the street in Burton-on-Trent, north of Birmingham, he was hit by a car. The shock is violent. Head trauma. The young man falls into a coma. But on March 1, 2020, we are certainly already talking about this mysterious Chinese virus, but its name, Covid-19, has not yet entered our daily life, nor the words “restrictions”, “containment”, “cover -fire”.

On March 23, 2020, the United Kingdom goes under cover. A few days after France, Boris Johnson decrees national confinement. At Leicester Hospital, Joseph is still in intensive care. He is even contaminated with the coronavirus twice, without knowing exactly how.

The health restrictions are draconian, so his family is not allowed to visit him. It was only when he turned 19, in December, that his mother was allowed to see him, from a safe distance and wrapped in a full sterile coverall.

Outside, the world is on its way. We are now talking about protest movements, sometimes violent, variants and more or less successful vaccination campaigns. When Joseph wakes up in January, after almost 11 months of absence, he knows nothing and nobody dares to explain to him in which world he arrives.

Newspapers around the world are interested in his story, which is reminiscent of the film. “Good bye Lenin”, where a communist German woman, after eight months in a coma, wakes up after the fall of the Berlin Wall in a completely transformed world.

Joseph is now conscious, but his awakening and rehabilitation at Adderley Green center in Stoke-on-Trent will take time. The young man does not speak, but responds by blinking his eyes. He can move his legs when asked, and every day his face lights up when his family members video calls him.

At this point, however, it is difficult to say exactly what he understands, his relatives only give him information in small quantities. “We tried to make him understand that we really wanna be by his side, Explain his aunt Sally, who gave some interviews to British newspapers, that we would like to hold his hand and that we cannot. But we haven’t told him about the scale of the pandemic, it seems completely unreal. When he can have direct contact, we will try to explain to him what happened.“Joseph does not know anything about Covid of course, but also of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, the election of Joe Biden or the completion of Brexit.

Before his accident, Joseph was an extremely athletic young man with a passion for hockey, surfing and aviation. After his baccalaureate, he had planned to leave for a great trip around the world, bag on his back, for a year. To enable him to make another journey, towards healing, his family created a site, Joseph’s Journey, to raise funds. She has already raised more than 37,000 euros.