ORA police officer in charge of being the bodyguard of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and a Conservative Party candidate were involved this Thursday in suspicions of fraudulent bets on the date of the electionsaccording to various information.

Upon learning of these investigations, Sunak said on Thursday night in a television program that he was “terribly angry.”

The London Metropolitan Police reported that the Gambling Commission, the official body in charge of regulating and investigating the world of betting, informed him that an officer who worked in the prime minister’s security team is being investigated.

The regulator had already been investigating reports that a Conservative Party candidate, who served as Sunak’s ministerial aide, made a bet on the date of the election, ultimately set for July 4.

Rishi Sunak Photo:Justin Tallis. AFP.

The BBC reported on Wednesday night that another Conservative candidate is being investigated by the betting regulator, Laura Sanders, married to the ruling party’s campaign manager, Tony Lee.

The head of government announced on May 22 that he would call elections for July 4, to general surprise, when there was speculation that they would be scheduled for the second half of the year.

The commission in charge of regulating betting must investigate whether some people had elements of this information.

Sunak’s bodyguard was arrested and later released on parole.

Last week it was a Conservative MP, Craig Williams, an adviser to Rishi Sunak, who was investigated for having bet 100 pounds ($127), three days before the prime minister’s announcement that the election would be in July.

The latter, also under suspicion, began a sick leave, in the final stretch of the campaign towards the elections, the Labor Party announced this Thursday.

Ten Downing Street in London, residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Photo:EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Labor leader Keir Starmer, favorite to succeed Sunak in Downing Street, called for action.

“The government, and Rishi Sunak, have to act. They have to be held accountable for who knew what,” Starmer said.

And Sunak, on a BBC program on Thursday, answering questions from the audience, said he felt “terribly angry” after learning of the allegations.

“If anyone is found to have broken the rules, not only would they face the consequences of the law, but I will ensure that they are expelled from the party,” he added.

With two weeks to go until the election, two new polls, published on Wednesday, predicted a historic victory for Labour.

Thus, the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, would be the next prime minister, ending fourteen years of Conservative governments.

What the main surveys in the United Kingdom say

Two weeks before the British elections on July 4, two new polls, published this Wednesday, predict a historic victory for Labor, which would obtain a large majoritywith 425 or 516 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

According to a survey by the YouGov institute, the Labor opposition is expected to win 425 of the 650 seats in the UK Parliament, achieving “the highest number in the history of the party”, with 39% of the vote.

In this way, the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, would be the next prime minister, ending fourteen years of Conservative governments.