Queen Elizabeth II made her public reappearance on Tuesday after her husband’s funeral to inaugurate a new parliamentary session and present a Boris Johnson pandemic “national recovery” program reinforced by local elections.

“The priority of my government is to achieve a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before,” said the queen before a small number of senators and deputies gathered, distanced and with masks, in the upper house of the british parliament.

The pompous ceremony, in which the Lords wore their red robes and white wigs, but the monarch did not wear the traditional ermine cape and gold chain, it was reduced due to the pandemic. The 95-year-old sovereign arrived by car instead of a float and the royal procession was cut short.

A tradition

As tradition dictates, Elizabeth II, wearing a lavender hat and coat, read a speech written by the executive outlining his plans for next year.

These include giving the exhausted public health system more resources, with additional funding, new technologies and programs against obesity and mental health problems. Also boost research and continue helping companies suffocated by months of restrictions.

But, following the profound review of the British colonial past unleashed by the Black Lives Matter movement, “measures will also be put forward to address the racial and ethnic disparities“stated the queen.

The political agenda includes setting legally binding greenhouse gas emissions targets as the UK prepares to host COP26 in Glasgow in November and wants to lead by example.

Johnson also intends to strengthen his security policy, boost investment in Defense and toughen immigration laws, one of the key promises of the 2016 referendum on Brexit, which was fully carried out on January 1.

A widow since April 9, the monarch, to whom the death of Prince Philip, with whom she was married for 73 years, left a “huge void” according to her family, was accompanied by her eldest son, Prince Charles, 72, and his wife, Camila.

It was the first time she had been seen in public since her husband’s funeral on April 17 at Windsor Castle.

The last time the monarch held this pompous annual ceremony, delayed this time by the coronavirus, was in December 2019, when Johnson had just achieved an overwhelming majority by seizing strongholds to the left thanks to the promise of closing the growing gap between the rich London and the rest of the country.

Shortly thereafter, a global pandemic broke out, claiming 127,000 lives in the UK, forcing the controversial Conservative Prime Minister to spend huge amounts of money to mitigate its effects instead of building the schools, infrastructure and communications he had promised.

Even so, and despite being surrounded by several scandals, the triumph of his Conservative Party in the municipal elections last week showed that he has not lost the electorate.

Now is the time to “look forward and continue to deliver on the promises we made to the British people,” said a Johnson boosted by the good health situation after nearly four months of harsh confinement and a successful vaccination campaign before the ceremony.

“We will not only deal with the consequences of the pandemic, but we will go further to unite and level the country, fight crime and create opportunities across the country for businesses and families to build a better future,” he stressed.

Johnson faces, however, the challenge of hold the UK together, after the victory in Thursday’s elections to the Scottish regional parliament of the pro-independence forces demanding a new referendum on self-determination, which London firmly opposes.

