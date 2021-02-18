90 English volunteers will be inoculated with Covid-19 for remuneration in the United Kingdom. “The affected are all young – between 18 and 30 years old – and in excellent health. After their contamination, they will be isolated and observed by scientists for two weeks. The objective is to monitor live the reaction of their organism”, explains the journalist France Télévisions Matthieu Boisseau, live from London, Thursday, February 18.

Scientists could then know the minimum amount of virus that triggers the infection, even without symptoms. The volunteers will then be followed for a year. A priori, they should be paid between 4,500 and 5,000 euros for the entire experience. “It remains to be seen what will be its real scientific interest because this study concerns only one profile: young and healthy patients, a single strain of the virus and it is not one of the hyper- variants. recently observed contagious “, concludes the journalist.