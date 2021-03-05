Andrés Roemer, when he was consul of Mexico in San Francisco, on June 27, 2014. Michael Macor / Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag

The testimonies of women who have felt sexually violated by the TV Azteca communicator Andrés Roemer now add up to 61 in the file that the organization has been in charge of compiling United Mexican Journalists. Some of these confessions have reached them directly and others have been collected on digital platforms or the media, including this newspaper. All the cases have undergone a journalistic verification before being admitted as truthful and some, with the consent of those affected, have been published periodically. Among the abuses collected there are four violations, some of which have already been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office, which has an open procedure against the also writer and former diplomat.

The abuse, harassment, harassment or rape extend from 2002 to last July. Roemer’s behavior followed a regular pattern most of the time: he promised women job offers, increasing their job success under his protection as an influential man, a friend of businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, he told them. The festival to discover talents in various disciplines of which both men were co-founders, The City of Ideas, was the hook on nine occasions to make an appointment with the young women. This same week, 11 prominent intellectuals, scientists and academics have resigned from their post as advisers to the festival.

The ages of the women who say they have been abused range from 18 to 42 years. “He promised the latter benefits if he introduced him to young women,” says the report published by Periodistas Unidas. According to those who consider themselves his victims, Roemer liked very young girls. He took them to the basement of his house, invited them to have a drink and soon revealed that what he wanted was far from what was promised. In that basement, two of the assaulted women said they had been locked up against their will, because he had locked the key or the staff at the service of his house did it. This deprivation of liberty is also recorded in the organization’s report, which has made psychological help and counseling available to all of them if they need it.

According to women, there were no borders for the writer, a well-connected man, with fame and contacts, with money, with an impeccable reputation that these days has gone under. Most of the harassment occurred in Mexico and at his home in the Roma neighborhood, but some are also recorded in the car, with the driver driving, or in San Francisco, where he was consul from 2013 to 2016. His diplomatic life also passed for the representation of Mexico in Unesco, from which he was removed because he voted against the Government’s directives. Unesco also appointed him Ambassador of Goodwill, a position for prestigious personalities who contribute with their name and their work to the improvement of life in certain areas. She left it after the accusations of abuse and rape came to light, which was forcefully uncovered by the recorded testimony of Itzel Schnaas, a dancer who had the misfortune to visit that basement.

Roemer’s relationships and representation positions have fallen like dominoes in just two weeks. The writer abandoned his profiles on social networks and the last public communication was with this newspaper, where he declared that his behavior was the result of the patriarchy in which men are educated. Although he also said he was being the victim of a business plot and regretted the “excessive lynching” that he was suffering from the media. “Now they lynch you the same if you give a compliment as if you dismember a person,” he said on February 21. That day he offered his apologies “to any human being who has been absent.” “I have never perceived that there was no mutual consent,” he added. And he denied the only violation that had been made public by then.

The case is now in court. The councilors of La Ciudad de las Ideas who have resigned from their role in that project have asked Ricardo Salinas Pliego to condemn these behaviors and stand firm against any form of sexual harassment. But the businessman remains silent, and the program he directs on one of his stations, ADN40, was broadcast again last Sunday. TV Azteca, for the moment, is also silent.

