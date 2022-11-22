The US family has controlled the club since 2005. “The board will consider all strategic alternatives” reads the company note
More than busy hours at Manchester United. After the announcement of the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, the press release also arrives that opens the sale of the club. No offers received at the moment, but the owners of the Red Devils are willing to consider any offer that will be made.
the statement
—
“The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investments in the club, sale or other transactions involving the club,” the statement read. Manchester United has been owned by the Glazer family since 2005.
