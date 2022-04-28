The former bianconero replies to Alonso: for the Red Devils the road to qualification for the next Champions League becomes increasingly difficult

United does not shine, is saved from the third consecutive knockout in the Premier thanks to the goal of the usual Ronaldo (16th goal in the league) and risks losing tonight, at home to Chelsea, the last train to enter the top four of the table (and thus qualify for the next Champions League). At Old Trafford, in the derby between two German coaches, namely Rangnick and Tuchel, it ends 1-1: in the second half CR7 signs the lightning draw, two minutes after Alonso’s advantage. In points, the Blues would have deserved something more, who dominate and produce play (65% of total ball possession) but lack concreteness (6 shots on target, out of 21 overall, while the hosts kick on goal 3 times out of 6) . Chelsea are increasingly third in the standings, with 66 points, + 6 over Arsenal, fourth. United sixth, at 55, -5 from the Champions zone, but with two more games than Gunners and Tottenham, direct rivals. See also F1 | Vasseur: "We need consistency in the decisions of the commissioners"

typhus strike – Climate of protest in Old Trafford, where banners were displayed against the property of the Glazers and a cheering strike was staged: the fans of the Red Devils took their places in the stands only at 17 ‘, a minute that represents the years of term of Glazer management. In the starting eleven of United there is only one change compared to the formation defeated by Arsenal on Saturday: it is Rashford for Sancho (who has tonsillitis). Rangnick entrusts the weight of the attack to Ronaldo, while Tuchel prefers compatriots Werner and Havertz to Lukaku: in Chelsea James and Rudiger, absent last Sunday against West Ham, will be on the field today for Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek.

the match – In the first half the guests were better, but they did not manage to break through: twice, on 28 ‘and 36’, De Gea said no to Havertz. It is in the second half, at game time, that the match starts. Chelsea legitimized their dominance by signing the advantage in the 60th minute: cross from James, assist from Havertz and a winning volley from Alonso, former Fiorentina, who bags into the corner. United’s reaction was immediate: after less than two minutes from the goal conceded, the hosts invented the goal of the equalizer, scored by Ronaldo in the 62nd minute. CR7 thanks Matic for the in-depth tip and beats Mendy. At 71 ‘Lukaku enters: the Belgian, formerly on duty, receives the whistles of Old Trafford. In the final, United regains courage while Chelsea try to close the accounts: the result does not change anymore. The draw brings the Blues closer to the Champions League and, at the same time, significantly lowers the chances of qualifying for the Cup from the Big Ears of CR7 and teammates. See also Amazing Tatum! Boston-Brooklyn race-1 ends on the siren

April 28, 2022 (change April 28, 2022 | 23:24)

