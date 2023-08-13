Vittorio and Lucia, an elderly couple from Nusco, were hit by a car on Friday evening in Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi

A tragic fatality cost the life of Victor and Lucy, an elderly couple originally from and residing in Nusco, a small town in the province of Avellino. On Friday evening they were on their way to the Threshing Festival in Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi, when a car arrived and ran over them. The man died instantly, while the woman died shortly after her arrival at the hospital.

A whole life lived next to each other and fate, this time tragic, decided to take them away together.

Another tragic accident on Italian roads which this time cost the lives of two people, elderly husband and wife, both originally from and residing in Nuscoa small town of 3 thousand inhabitants in the province of Avellino.

They had gone out in the evening to go to the Threshing Festival of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi and while they were crossing the provincial road that in Irpinia connects the small town to the decommissioned railway yard of Morra de Sanctis, a vehicle arrived and ran over them.

The motorist yes it is right away stopped and was the first to rescue them, also making the emergency call to the 118 doctors.

Upon arrival of the ambulances the situation was unfortunately already irreparably compromised. Vittorio was already deceasedprobably on the hit in the impact.

Lucia, who still had a heartbeat, was immediately transported to the hospital, where, however it died shortly after.

The pain for the death of Vittorio and Lucia

Vittorio and Lucia were well known and respected in Nusco. They were the parents of Francis Biancaniellowho ran for mayor in the last elections and currently holds the position of municipal councilor.

Antonius Julian, mayor of Nusco, wanted to greet and honor the two elders by dedicating a touching letter of condolence to them. Here are the words of mayor: