Manchester (AFP)

Manchester United imposed a 2-2 draw on its guest, Liverpool, in the thirty-second round of the English Premier League, igniting the title struggle even more between the latter and Arsenal, who leads by goal difference, and Manchester City, third by a point.

Liverpool remained in second place after Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 and rose to the top spot, equal to them on points, and one point ahead of City, the defending champion and winner of Crystal Palace 4-2 as well. On the other hand, United raised its score to 49 points in sixth place.

Colombian Luis Diaz (23) and Egyptian Mohamed Salah (84) scored from a penalty kick for Liverpool, and Portuguese Bruno Fernandes (50) and Kobe Maino (67) scored for United.

Dutchman Erik Ten Hag, United's coach, started the match with young French defender Willy Kambwala (19 years old) for the first time in the league this season, in light of the absence of his compatriot Raphael Varane and Swede Victor Lindelof, in addition to the continuation of Argentine Lisandro Martinez, all due to injury.

The hosts showed the visitors that the match would be difficult for them, when they thought they had scored the first goal in the second minute through Argentine Alejandro Garnacho, who was alone after a pass from Fernandez, but the referee did not count it as offside (2).

But United retreated significantly, and Hungarian Dominik Soboslai responded with a counterattack and a shot that was brilliantly blocked by Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana (4), before Soboslai tried again from the outskirts of the area above the goal (11).

Unmarked Diaz opened the scoring with a wonderful scissor, when he received a header pass from Uruguayan Darwin Nuñez, who followed Scottish Andre Robertson's corner (24).

Salah almost doubled the score, but Onana deflected his shot into a corner (33), before he did it again with a second shot by the “Pharaohs” striker (34), and Nuñez, in turn, tried with a shot from inside the area slightly above the goal (35).

The first half ended without the “Red Devils” taking any shots at home in the league for the first time since their confrontation with their neighbor City in October 2015, when the match ended in a goalless draw, according to Opta statistics.

In the second half, defender Jarel Quansah made a fatal passing mistake, passing the ball to Fernandes, who shot directly from a long distance towards the goal, taking advantage of the progress of Irish goalkeeper Caomin Kelleher (50). This was Fernandes’ 50th goal in the league since his move to United in 2020.

Brazilian Casemiro almost added the second, but Kelliher pushed the ball away from him (53).

Nuñez wasted a great opportunity to score the visitors' second goal from a counterattack that reached Diaz, who crossed it towards his teammate. His shot was inaccurate and bounced off the defense into a corner (54).

In contrast to the course of the match, United stunned the visitors with a second, most beautiful goal this season, after the young midfielder Maino advanced and played the ball to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who returned it to him, so he turned and shot a curved ball to the goalkeeper’s left (67).

Jarnacho almost added the third with a close shot that was blocked by Kelleher (73).

Substitute Joe Gomez tried to score with a shot that bounced off the defense and easily reached Onana's hands (77).

Salah missed the opportunity to equalize when he received a ball that was blocked by Onana after a shot from Diaz (79).

Bissaka committed a foul against substitute Harvey Elliott, so the referee awarded a penalty kick, from which Salah scored the equalizer (84).

Salah became the visiting player at Old Trafford with the most goals scored (6), ahead of his former teammate Steven Gerrard (5), and the first player in the history of the league to score in four consecutive matches against the “Red Devils” on their stadium as well.

The last minutes of stoppage time witnessed the wasting of three chances, the first through Diaz, who almost did it and gave Liverpool the three points, but his shot went over the goal (93rd), before Brazilian substitute Anthony responded recklessly to Kelleher (97th), and then Elliott, who Onana blocked his shot (98).