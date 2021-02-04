No time for smiles in Dortmund. Despite having a staff loaded with talent, the pieces do not connect as in previous campaigns and the Haalands, Sancho, Bellingham, Reyna and company are experiencing a sporting situation that adds questions to the economic one. Entering the Champions League and collecting the 30 million euros that this implies is crucial, because in times of pandemic, the coffers of the Signal Iduna Park are increasingly empty. In the Bundesliga they are sixth and even if they only separate them one point from the Champions League positions, the classification is in jeopardy and this has put the directive on alert, which will hear offers for some of its stars.

At first, Sancho, Reyna and Guerreiro were the names offered as discounts. This indicated that Old Trafford’s alarms would begin to sound, since the English winger was the great desire of last summer. The 120 million from the past have now become 100. However, in Manchester, a new footballer from Bergamo is growing. Amad Diallo, who shares a position with Sancho, marveled at his debut with the subsidiary (two goals in the 3-6 victory against Liverpool) and Solskjaer is considering giving him the alternative with the majors this Saturday against Everton (9:00 p.m., DAZN ). With 18 years, get a footballer like Sancho, with all the future (20 years) ahead and the star sign already on the back would cut the progression of the former Atalanta, signed for about 40 million euros, between fixed and variable.

On the attack with Haaland

In this way, United would have money to spend, the one originally destined for the English winger. Y, although his name does not appear among the lowered, the main objective for next summer also plays in Dortmund and is none other than Erling Haaland (20 years). The ‘Daily star‘slides that the Norwegian forward has become a number one priority, since the attacking flanks are more than covered with Rashford, Greenwood, Diallo and potentially Martial, who would leave his place of nine to start from the side, from where it is much more dangerous. And it is that this position in the center of the avant-garde would be reserved for the player who rivals Mbappé as the desire of the moment.

The Norwegian has an agreement for AS revealed, which makes his signing lose complication from 2022, at which time Real Madrid hopes to move the chips to make it their own. Nevertheless, there are several teams trying to get ahead of the whites. Chelsea was the first and now, according to information from the aforementioned media, United is joining. The fight is presumed pharaonic and the economic situation of Dortmund will not help when negotiating, since whoever asks for the ram will know of the economic urgencies of the yellows.

Koundé, next step

In addition, the British tabloid goes further and points to the other position to be reinforced by the Red Devils, the center of the defense. It is no secret that one of the greatest debts of this reborn United is Maguire’s companion, since Bailly or Lindelof do not provide the necessary guarantees for a full season at the highest level. This is how the name of Jules Koundé appears. The Sevilla player has become, at 22, one of the most promising centers on the continent, without forgetting his brilliant present, and at Old Trafford they would be willing to pay the 70 million that it would cost to get him out of Sánchez Pizjuán. Ramos, in a war of renewal with Madrid; Alaba, next piece of the ‘domino Ramos’; and Upamecano, whose 42 million clause as of June makes him a sweet tooth, appear as the remaining names competing with Koundé for a spot on the Mancunian wish list. Lively summer for a United on the rise.