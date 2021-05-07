Manchester United reactivate their interest in Jan Oblak for this summeras reported by Rob Dawson, a journalist for ESPN. The team coached by Solskjaer thinks of the Slovenian as a replacement for David De Gea, who could be living his last games with The Red Devils. Oblak’s name is an old wish of United and the Premier. Dawson also informs that if he knocks on the Metropolitan’s doors asking for him, he will find the same thing as City with Rodri, Bayern with Lucas and Barça with Griezmann: his termination clause. 120 million.

The goalkeeper, widely considered at the moment the best goalkeeper in the world, is one of the flagships of the Cholo team, one of its four captains and the owner of the gloves that always appear, every game. The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrived at the rojiblanco club seven years ago, and on some occasion he has said that he does not know what could happen to his future, which will be seen. “I live from day to day and you cannot see the future. It is very difficult to know and it is very difficult to anticipate. And even if you had time to think about what will happen, at this moment there is no point in worrying. We all know that we are living in a particular time, things change from one day to the next. We must live like this. It is not possible to observe things in the long term, it is not possible to see the future “, he argued some ago in the newspaper Ekipa about the rumors of his future, of so much siren song that she raises her hands towards him. Now United, but before Chelsea, PSG, Liverpool and an endless etcetera.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me”

A week ago, in an interview on the English podcast Pure football answered directly to the question of whether he would see himself playing in the Premier: “I don’t know. I don’t know what the future will bring me, but I’m sure in which league I would play, I could play well. You can never know what will happen in the future. “.”Now I have been in Spain for seven years. Let’s see. I am still young. Not so young, but I still have a few more years to go. The most important thing for me is the hope of not being injured. Let’s see what the future holds. “A future that, for the moment, only happens for tomorrow, more attached than ever to Cholo’s motto, game by game. Atlético is playing LaLiga that they have led all season at the Camp Nou. United, just in case, has another name in the bedroom as a possible substitute for De Gea, that according Sports witness, has been offered to Roma by his agent, Jorge Mendes: Tom Heaton of Aston Villa.