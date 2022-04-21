CDMX.- USA created a program that will allow Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion to remain in the USA temporarily, for up to two years, as long as the living conditions in their country of origin do not allow them to return safely to their homes.

The program United for Ukraine was created by the Department of Homeland Security of the United States, and provides a safe and orderly process for those affected who are currently in Europe and who have ties with USA to travel, work and stay temporarily in USES.

The United States encourages Ukrainians in Europe to stay there and apply for United for Ukraine admission from there and once they are matched with the sponsors, they will be able to book travel directly from Europe to the United States. There will be no advantages or faster procedures for those who travel through Mexico.

On the other hand, the Government of Mexico is working closely with the United States Government to ensure proper, humane and efficient processing under the program United for Ukraine. As the United States processes other populations, Ukrainians will no longer be received directly at ports of entry outside of the U4U process. As of April 25, Ukrainians arriving in Mexico will go through the same process as those in Europe.

Ukrainians presenting directly at ports of entry or entering the United States between ports of entry without valid entry documents and who have not gone through the U4U process will be returned to Mexico, where they will receive instructions on how to complete the U4U process. Ukrainian applicants for the U4U program will be responsible for their own transportation to Mexico City for processing.

In the coming days, Canada, Mexico and the United States will hold a North American-level conversation about the crisis in Ukraine, including supporting Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country.