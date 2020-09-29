He Bonus United for Life It was the last economic subsidy published by the Government of Venezuela on the Patria platform. This bonus will be valid until September 30 to register. Through the National Card you can request the help that is you will receive directly and gradually in the Monedero Patria.

He Wallet balance can be checked by performing the following steps: download the application of the Patria platform, scan the QR code of the Patria Card, enter the personal data, select the voucher option and confirm the previously entered data. Finally, send a text message with the word ‘balance’ to 67373.

The official government website will send a text message from the short number 3532 to the beneficiaries of the voucher: “Let us continue in this collective, heroic and immense effort to care for and protect the health of the Venezuelan family. United for Life!“. The bonus amount is 1,690,000 bolivars, less than $ 5. This aid coincides with the historical drop in the value of the bolivar, which places the minimum wage below one dollar.

The Patria page advises Venezuelans who receive the voucher to use the system to pay at BiopagoBDV points of sale. When performing this process, the beneficiaries would receive the economic amount sooner and would not wait for it to be transferred to the bank accounts. For those who are interested in this option, they just have to accept the bonus on the platform.