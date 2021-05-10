There was a not too distant time when Old Trafford lived up to its nickname, Theater of Dreams. Not only in sports, but also in terms of a stadium that was among the best in England. Gone was that time of sporting and economic bonanza and now the fans fight to expel those who are pointed out as the origin of all their current ills, the Glazers, the American family that, after buying shares in the club between 2003 and 2005, took full control of the club.

The protests against the Glazers peaked last week when fans stormed Old Trafford and forced the Liverpool game to be called off. The Glazers are accused of many things, including abandoning the club and leaving their iconic stadium in a state of total neglect and decline.

Leaks, bad roofs and mice all over the stadium are the main warning signs that Old Trafford has been showing all this time and that has caused the consternation of his fans who see how his Theater of Dreams it is close to becoming the scene of your worst nightmares. The fans are irritated by the situation at Old Trafford, “rusty and rotten” and with mice seen even on the pitch, with numerous leaks and a proposal for renovation and improvements at a cost of 230 million euros, whose budget has been rejected by the Glazers, the owners of the club.

United fans are also witnesses of how the rest of the clubs have already stolen that place of privilege. Old Trafford is no longer a benchmark for a club with tradition, quite the opposite. They have seen the stadiums of the rest of the clubs improve and get ahead in recent years. A clear example is the Etihad, Manchester City.

The protest against the situation of United and Old Trafford is also signed by the former player, Gary Neville, who also cries out for the departure of the Glazers: “You look at the club now, this stadium I know it looks great here (on TV) but if you go behind the scenes it’s rusty and rotten. Training camp is probably not even in the top five in this country, they haven’t reached a Champions League semi-final in 10 years and we haven’t won a league here in eight years. The land around the land is undeveloped, dormant and abandoned, while all the other clubs seem to be improving the facilities and the experiences of the fans ”.

According to the soccer blog Swiss Ramble, United have spent 135 million euros on their stadium in the last 11 years, while Liverpool has spent 320; the City, 430 million and Tottenham, 1.6 billion.

Tottenham’s stadium is perhaps the best in all of sport, Manchester City have since expanded the Etihad and Liverpool have improved access to Anfield, for example. The United fans do not forgive the Glazers for having their iconic stadium in a state of total abandonment.

From the club they make excuses of all kinds. “It is a very complex engineering challenge to meet,” Manchester United Managing Director Richard Arnold told the BBC in 2018. “It would be a multi-season challenge and it is not certain that there is a way to do it that it does not. let this leave us homeless for a while. “