

London (dpa)

Manchester United’s injury problems continue, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony forced out of the 3-2 friendly win over Real Betis. United manager Erik ten Hag has already lost Lenny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund to fitness issues during the team’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Manchester United will miss the Euros for three months with a foot injury, while Hojlund will be out until September with a hamstring strain, according to media reports.

Rashford scored from the penalty spot in United’s win over Betis but was forced off in pain after an hour after taking a knock to his right ankle. Anthony was one of eight substitutes for the game but was unable to complete the game.

The Brazilian player left the field in the 86th minute, and appeared sad as he headed straight to the tunnel leading to the locker rooms.

#United #Devils #victim #Ghost