London (dpa)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has announced the absence of Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw from the team’s match against host Southampton on Saturday, in the opening match of the fourth round of the English Premier League.

Ten Hag said that Hoyland and Luke Shaw have not fully recovered from recent injuries, while new signing Manuel Ugarte will be available for the match, despite only returning to Manchester on Thursday after playing for Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, during the recent international fixtures that caused the Premier League to be suspended for two weeks.

Ten Hag said in the press conference, before facing Southampton: “Rasmus Hoyland and Luke Shaw are making good progress, but they will not be ready for this match.”

“We all saw Manuel Ugarte with Uruguay, he came back to Manchester on Thursday afternoon, he is the only player who came back that day, all the other players came back on Wednesday, so he will be available for the match list,” the Dutch coach added in his statements, which were highlighted by the official Manchester United website.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Lenny Yoro are all still out of action for Manchester United, while Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the injury he sustained in his country’s match against Scotland was minor. Manchester United are looking to return to winning ways in the tournament after losing 1-2 to hosts Brighton and 0-3 to their traditional rivals Liverpool in the last two rounds of the competition.

