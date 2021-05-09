Birmingham (Reuters)

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Aston Villa 3-1 away in the English Premier League today, after Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani scored in the second half, which prevented Manchester City from celebrating the title.

With this result, United raised its score to 70 points from 34 games, ten points behind City, who played an extra match, and missed the opportunity to win the title yesterday «Saturday» by losing 1-2 at home to Chelsea.

The victory also boosted United’s unbeaten run in the league to 25 games, but the price for victory was dear, after coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that captain Harry Maguire may miss the European League final against Villarreal on May 26.

And the United website quoted Solshire as saying: He may be absent for several weeks or a month, we do not know, it seems that Anwar Al Ghazi fell on him and sprained his ankle, I do not know the extent of the injury, he may be ready on Tuesday to face Leicester City or not.