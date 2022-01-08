Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The German “interim” coach of the Manchester United team, Ralf Rangnick, faces many criticisms from the English press, especially after his defeat by Wolverhampton in the English Premier League. Because quite a few players are not satisfied with their position in the team, their lack of participation in matches, nor the way they are dealt with.

Rangink, who succeeded Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to play the role of interim coach until the end of the season, admitted to reporters that some players are really upset about not participating in the matches, but he responded to that by saying: I cannot involve all the players, and when it is You have a big team, as is the case with “United”, you have a battalion of players, while those who actually play are 10 players and a goalkeeper, in addition to 3 substitutes, and the result is that there are 12, 13 or 14 players out of context, and they will not play and some of them have no place in the The match list, and these players have the right to complain and express their displeasure, about this situation.

In an attempt to contain the anger of the team’s players who do not play, the former coach of Lokomotiv Moscow said that he takes some time to explain his reasons to the players concerned with this problem, and tries to explain to them every two weeks why they are not playing, but he cannot do that in every match. And this is the situation for our team, as it is for other clubs.

In response to a question about his style of play, and the fact that he does not like the players, Rangnick expressed his surprise and said: On the contrary, I am sure that the players listen well to what I say, and the result of that appeared in the matches we played against Crystal Palace and Burnley at “Old Trafford”, Norwich and Newcastle away from our stadium.

He added: They are trying to follow the advice and instructions I give them, and do not forget that our team is receiving fewer goals.

And English press sources said that the team’s upcoming match against Aston Villa in the League Cup will be a real opportunity to find out whether the defeat by Wolverhampton in the league was just an “accident” or an “incurable disease” that spread to the “Red Devils”, and it became much deeper than what Some imagine it, and whether the seventh place occupied by the team in the “Premier League” is the place it deserves!