Nothing to do for Italy in the United Cup final against the USA. There was no story, with the match ending after the first three singles. At the “Ken Rosewall Arena” in the Olympic Park Tennis Center in Sydney, Martina Trevisan, No. 27 WTA, lost 6-4 6-2, in exactly an hour and a half of play, to Jessica Pegula, No. 3 of the ranking, truly unplayable player at the beginning of the season (and the victory against Swiatek proves it): in short, the Tuscan did not succeed in the miracle she had performed against Sakkari.

Crac Musetti

—

Lorenzo Musetti, n.23 ATP, was forced to give way to Frances Tiafoe, n.19 of the ranking, retiring after just half an hour of the match and after losing the first set 6-2 due to a right shoulder problem . After Sinner, the other next gen of blue hopefuls also runs into an injury: not a great encouragement for the upcoming Australian Open, which starts next Monday. Simone Tartarini, Musetti’s coach, said that Lorenzo “felt pain during the third game, in the upper area of ​​the shoulder. We’ll see how the exams go”. Matteo Berrettinini, n.16 ATP, surrendered Taylor Fritz, n.9 in the ranking, for 7-6(4) 7-6(6). Second defeat in a row for the Roman, who fought but like yesterday gave in to the distance. So he uses it up 3-0 and is the first national team to finish in the golden register of the event.